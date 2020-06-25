Ledo Pizza in Leonardtown and Charlotte Hall reopen

Ledo Pizza reopened the dining rooms at 50% capacity at the Leonardtown restaurant, which is open for carryout, outdoor dining and indoor dining, and at the Charlotte Hall site, located at 37680 Mohawk Dr., which is open for carryout and indoor dining.
The pizza brand is operating with several new safety procedures in place, including: Ledo will adhere to all state and local mandates; temperature and fitness for work of every employee is assessed before their shift; all employees will wear facemasks and gloves while at work; all employees will wash their hands and change gloves a minimum of every 15 minutes; customers may use digital menus on personal devices or Ledo disposable paper menus when ordering; all seating at tables will allow for 6 feet between groups of customers; new cleaning and sanitation procedures will be enforced throughout each store and after each customer departure; all Ledo employees have undergone extensive COVID-19 awareness training, including mandatory testing.
A manager will be available at all times to monitor operations with a focus on COVID-19 safety measures. A video regarding Ledo’s commitment to safety can be viewed at https://drive.google.com/file/d/18JLKXK_5GfTOE27RvMdteXfgNnEmbsJ9/view.
In addition to offering its full menu, for a limited time, guests can get an 8-inch cheese pizza for $5.
For more information, visit https://ledopizza.com/.