The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently awarded a task order to Sabre Systems Inc. to provide technical support and information technology application development for the Offices of Prices and Living Conditions, Consumer Price Index survey program.
This task order has a $17.7 million value and a 12-month base period of performance with four 1-year option periods. Providing support across multiple OPLC divisions and programs, Sabre will work alongside BLS IT specialists and organizational leadership to respond to the IT needs of OPLC. Sabre’s support of the OPLC mission includes the maintenance, operations, development and modernization of all existing and new CPI business systems.
This work represents a continuation of Sabre’s support for the OPLC organization for over 5 years, extending additional capability for data collection, estimation, index and publication systems supporting the organization. To accomplish this work, Sabre professionals supply a wide-range of capabilities, including business intelligence, data analytics, systems/software application development, database modeling/administration, requirements analysis, enterprise architecture, technical document delivery, continuous integration/continuous delivery pipelines and automated testing.
According to Sabre Systems Vice President of the Federal Civilian Sector Cecilia Baldwin, “This win is particularly significant as it represents Sabre’s contribution and partnership with BLS in their adoption of DevOps for IT application development, creating efficiencies for system development life cycles, providing continuous delivery of high-quality software and systems across the enterprise.”
Phil Jaurigue, chairman and CEO of Sabre added, “The award of this task order demonstrates the Bureau’s increasing confidence in Sabre to support its critical technology needs. We look forward to continuing our work with BLS, supporting its mission to measure labor market activity, working conditions, price changes, and productivity in the U.S. economy in support of public and private decision making.”
Sabre Systems Inc. provides specialized technology solutions, services and mission expertise in the critical domains of business intelligence and data analytics; digital transformation; cyber; software engineering, systems engineering and integration; and C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) to meet domestic and national priorities. Sabre Systems is a privately held, engineering and technology consulting services firm headquartered in the Philadelphia area, with offices in Manchester, N.J., Lexington Park and Belcamp. For more information, visit www.sabresystems.com.