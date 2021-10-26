Car wash to transform into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
A popular attraction is returning this Halloween. The Magic Tunnel Car Wash located at 410 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick will transform into a “Magic Tunnel of Terror” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, and 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The location will be filled with animatronics, lights, live characters and fun for all ages. Ghouls and goblins will be awaiting customers who can purchase a car wash for as low as $7 per car to enter and roll through the entire lot for a horrifying time. Candy will be given to each child who attends.
Call 443-486-5213 for more information and visit @MagicTunnelCarWashes on Facebook for the latest updates.
New store opens in Charles
Retail store rue21, one of the nation’s fastest growing specialty retailers, recently announced it will open new stores, including at the St. Charles Town Center in Waldorf. The retailer, which serves the 15-25 aged Gen Z customer, became a pandemic-era anomaly when it experienced double digit growth last year, enabling aggressive investment in its physical and digital footprints, according to a release from the business. Customers and others can find more online at www.rue21.com.
Grocery partners with food delivery service
Weis Markets and DoorDash, the nation’s leading last-mile logistics platform, recently announced a new partnership to offer on-demand grocery delivery from over 170 Weis Markets stores across seven states including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. DoorDash will offer more than 47,000 items from Weis Markets including fresh meat and seafood, produce, dairy, snacks and other grocery staples. Customers within range of Weis Markets stores available for delivery can visit the DoorDash mobile app or go to www.doordash.com to place an order.
Minority commerce group awarded federal grant
The Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce recently announced it was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant will be used to develop and maintain the Southern Maryland Virtual Business Resource Center to help small businesses interested in doing business with the world’s largest buyer of products and services. The center will showcase available federal, state, local, and education opportunities and act as a clearinghouse for webinars, training and network events. For more information, visit https://smmcoc/org/calendar and https://go.thryv.com/site/smvbrc.
Green named to advisory board
The Patuxent Partnership recently announced the appointment of Bonnie M. Green, executive director of TPP, as a member of the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland Board of Advisors, commencing last July 1. In a release, Green said, “USMSM and its regional partners are expanding their quality undergraduate and graduate education and advanced professional training in Southern Maryland. I am particularly enthusiastic about the construction of the SMART Building, the System’s first regional center to house an advanced research program working with Navy assets like the UAS Test Site, and others. The R&D capabilities at USMSM are vital to secure the region’s expertise in unmanned and autonomous systems and other emerging fields.”
Defense contractor named on list
Inc. magazine revealed that ABSI is No. 889 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. ABSI Aerospace & Defense, headquartered in St. Mary’s County, was founded with the goal of delivering rapidly executable solutions to assist government acquisition managers in supplying the warfighter with critical UAS technologies and training.