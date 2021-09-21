Dr. Stephen Dargan, a general dentist in Calvert County, was named president of the Maryland State Dental Association during it’s annual Chesapeake Dental Conference.
“This is such an honor. I am humbled by the trust my colleagues have placed in me to lead our organization in such a tumultuous time. Every president has the challenge to leave the association a little better than when we took the gavel. I hope to carry on this rich tradition,” Dargan said.
Dargan takes the gavel from Dr. Chris Liang, who led the association throughout much of the pandemic. He was roundly praised for keeping the association responsive and nimble during the global health crisis.
“We are excited to have Dr. Dargan take over the presidency of our organization. He leads by example with his willingness to jump in and lead, his desire to better the profession, and his unending concern for the patients our members treat,” said Greg Buckler, executive director of the Maryland State Dental Association. “At the same time, we are enormously grateful for the leadership of Dr. Chris Liang over the past year. He was always available for our association, members and patients as we were dealing with unprecedented times.”
As president, Dargan takes over as the volunteer leader of the association. While ensuring patients, staff and dentists remain safe from the virus is of constant importance, the association, under Dargan’s leadership, is also making the development of the next generation of dental and community leaders a priority. Last year, the association created a standing committee to address diversity and inclusion in both the profession and equal access to care for patients.
Dargan has been practicing for more than 40 years in Calvert County. He currently practices at Calvert Dentistry in Prince Frederick.
Along with his work for the Maryland State Dental Association, he has helped lead the Southern Maryland Mission of Mercy. He is a fellow of the International College of Dentists. He received his undergraduate degree from West Virginia University and his doctor of dental surgery from the University of Maryland. Dargan, and his wife, Carol, live in Port Republic. They have three grown children and three grandchildren.
The Maryland State Dental Association represents the dental profession's efforts to provide high quality and ethical oral health care to the public. It is the professional association for dentists in the state of Maryland, and a constituent of the American Dental Association. The Maryland State Dental Association has been serving the dental community since 1883 in providing advocacy to protect oral healthcare and the profession, charitable outreach, continuing education, and patient advocacy programs.