Cedar Point credit union expands to Waldorf

Cedar Point Federal Credit Union broke ground on Dec. 15, 2020, for its new branch located in Waldorf, located at the corner of Weymouth Court and Western Parkway, just moments from the mall and other bustling shopping centers.
As the first branch located in Charles County, the new Waldorf location will offer convenience and accessibility to Cedar Point’s Charles County members. A grand opening is projected for the second quarter of 2021.
“Cedar Point has been open to Charles County residents since receiving our community charter in 2009. We’re excited to finally offer a brick-and-mortar location in Waldorf to bring the experience full-circle,” said Charles Roach, CEO and president of Cedar Point Federal Credit Union. “This flagship branch incorporates a high-tech, high-touch experience for our members while still offering the convenience and personal touch our members have come to expect.”
The new Waldorf branch will feature several state-of-the-art technologies for tech-savvy consumers. The tech table near the entrance will have a large touchscreen embedded into the table. Multiple members can use it at one time to explore the Cedar Point website, learn how to use digital banking features, and even play educational games. The lobby will also include a large LED display for promotional and educational purposes.
Another exciting feature will be an update to the drive-thru experience. Drive-thru assistance will be conducted through video service, allowing for face-to-face interaction and a more personalized experience in the drive-thru.
Founded in 1945, Cedar Point prides itself on superior service, competitive interest rates, and impactful community service. With branches across Lexington Park, Leonardtown, Charlotte Hall and Prince Frederick, Cedar Point has established itself as the primary credit union of Southern Maryland residents. Cedar Point currently has nearly 45,000 members and hopes that the Waldorf expansion will cultivate even more loyal membership experiences.
Those who live, work (or regularly conduct business), worship or attend school in, and businesses and other legal entities located in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, are eligible for membership. Cedar Point Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.