Central Bark, the doggy day care industry pioneer, announces today the grand opening of its first location in the state of Maryland. Located in Landover at 8513 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Central Bark Landover is owned and operated by Maryland natives, business partners and couple Michelle (Mickey) Sparacino and Janet DeOliveira.
“As a child I was not allowed to have pets, but I dreamed of having my own and the thought of being around dogs all day, every day sounded like an amazing way to combine my passion with my business,” said Sparacino, co-owner Central Bark Landover. “I spent the bulk of my professional life in higher education, but for nearly 15 years now, I’ve also served as a veterinarian tech, which has provided me with a deep understanding of animal behavior. That background combined with Central Bark’s successful structure, is going to allow us to care for and nurture dogs unlike anyone else across our area. I am particularly proud to bring our services to Prince George’s County, where I was raised, and to be a part of a burgeoning business community that has been lacking personal services such as pet care.”
Along with a staff of ten, Sparacino will run the day-to-day operations at Central Bark while DeOliveira will continue her career in corporate management within the insurance industry while also providing ongoing support to Central Bark. The couple believes everyone’s dogs deserve the same top-notch care as those in their household: Chopper, an 11-year-old lab/hound mix, Luigi, a 3-year-old Irish Terrier mix, and Rio, a 17-year-old German-Shepherd/Beagle mix.
For nearly 20 years, Central Bark has drawn in dogs and their owners across the country to experience its Enrichment Doggy Day Care, which combines Central Bark’s industry-leading doggy day care expertise with the latest in canine behavior science. Enrichment Doggy Day Care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and “TLC” to help dogs be healthy, happy, calm and well-rounded members of the family. Furthermore, Central Bark also offers dog boarding, baths, grooming, a retail market, training and more.
“There is something simple and beautiful about a well-adjusted dog that everyone can relate to — it’s very strong and powerful,” said Chris Gaba, co-founder of Central Bark. “We are thrilled to introduce Central Bark to Landover residents — two and four-legged alike — and we look forward to Mickey and Janet growing their business. We encourage everyone to stop by and learn a little bit more about the services that Central Bark Landover provides.”
Central Bark Landover’s “Enrichment Day Care” facility is comprised of a 5,500 square-foot indoor facility and 3,000 square-foot outdoor play area. It combines industry-leading expertise with the latest dog behavior science and positive dog training principles where a dog can enjoy a fun and healthy day tailored to them, with the proper amount of play, mental and physical exercise, socialization, training, rest, and love they need to be healthy, happy, and well-rounded. Activities include flexible playgroups, group play skills, rest periods and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions that give the extra attention dogs love and the freedom to use their senses and safely explore their instincts through interactive toys, puzzles, and games.
The new Central Bark Landover is located at 8513 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover, MD 20785. The facility is open Monday — Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. To contact the store directly visit Central Bark Landover or call 240-582-7389.
About Central Bark
The Central Bark franchise system and Barkley Ventures, Inc. was founded by Jackie Jordan and Chris Gaba in 2003. For nearly 20 years, the brand has grown to 35 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits and both founders still own and manage the company. Central Bark is a VetFran participant, the International Franchise Association’s (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising or call 866-799-2275.