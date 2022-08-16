The Charles County Chamber of Commerce board of directors recently announced that the chamber received top honors in the 2022 Chamber Challenge. The announcement was made at the annual U.S. Small Business Administration’s “Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon” on June 9 at Martin’s West in Woodlawn.
Chamber President & CEO Bonnie Grady received the award on behalf of the chamber’s board and members.
“It was simultaneously humbling and rewarding to hear our name called as the top vote-getter in the state. Chambers exist to serve their members and this tells us we’re doing something right,” Grady said in a release.
Coincidentally, Grady noted that the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce in Elkton placed third in the Chamber Challenge a few years ago while she was serving as president and CEO for that organization. “Number one is a lot more exciting than number three,” she joked.
The annual Chamber Challenge recognizes chambers across the state for their efforts in supporting Maryland’s small businesses. Chambers are voted on by their members throughout the month of March. The top three winners are announced as part of the annual awards event.
In addition to the Charles County Chamber being recognized as the 2022 statewide champion, The Greater Baltimore Chamber was announced as second place winner, while the Towson Chamber took third place.
The U.S. president designates one week each year as “National Small Business Week”. This year, that week was May 3-9 in recognition of the small business community’s contributions to the American economy.
Averaging over 600 attendees each year, the Maryland Small Business Awards is the highlight of the annual Maryland Small Business Week activities. This year honorees were announced in 14 separate categories. Rajan Natarajan, Global Alliant Inc., was celebrated as Small Business Person of the Year.
The Charles County Chamber of Commerce is a private, not-for-profit organization with over 500 local business and nonprofit members representing 20,000-plus employees. The Chamber provides leadership in supporting and promoting the free enterprise system through business development, education, and sound ethical values for the benefit of its members and the communities of Charles County.
Founded in 1956, the Charles County Chamber of Commerce is the largest private business organization in Southern Maryland. For information, contact the Chamber at info@charlescountychamber.org.