University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care is expanding its reach into western Charles County with a new location in Bryans Road. The new location opened in late July and will provide much-needed medical services to an area that has limited health care options.

“We are excited to expand our Primary Care services into western Charles County,” said Evalyne Bryant-Ward, director of operations for the UM Charles Regional Medical Group. “Our primary goal is to provide a better state of care for as many patients as possible. This expansion of our health care offerings will help us do just that.”