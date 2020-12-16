Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to Marylanders experiencing financial hardships, announced in mid-October that in the past 12 months Charles county-residents received free legal services from MVLS volunteers to overcome their civil legal challenges.
Volunteers and the total number of cases they accepted from MVLS included: William C. Fanning Jr., one case; Bradley Haney, one case; and Heather Posey, six cases.
In the past year, 602 MVLS volunteers across the state assisted with 4,459 cases through individual representation or assistance at a clinic, according to a release from the organization. The volunteers donated 15,243 hours of pro bono legal services, which is valued at more than $6,097,440.
MVLS’s network of volunteers provides services for criminal record relief and expungements, divorce and child custody proceedings and other family law matters, landlord-tenant disputes, foreclosure, bankruptcy, estate planning, deed issues, and tax controversy issues as well as many other civil legal challenges.
“We are extremely honored to have a network of volunteer attorneys across Maryland who give their time and expertise to help the less fortunate fight for their families, homes and livelihoods through the legal system,” Susan Francis, executive director of Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, said in the release. “The current pandemic is giving rise to increased legal needs — from income tax controversies to landlord/tenant issues – so we are asking all attorneys in Maryland to take a pro bono case. You can pledge to take a case on our website at mvlslaw.org. The need is real, and we need your help now.”
MVLS honored its volunteers for their commitment to providing pro bono legal services at its annual Celebrate Pro Bono celebration at the end of October. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, MVLS transitioned its annual in-person awards ceremony to a virtual celebration. To learn more, visit www.mvlslaw.org/cpb2020.
If you know someone in need of free civil legal services, visit www.mvlslaw.org or call MVLS’s intake line at 410-547-6537 or 1-800-510-0050 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. If you’re an attorney, CPA, or enrolled agent interested in volunteering, visit MVLS’s Pro Bono Portal at www.mvlslaw.org/probonoportal/ to review available cases.