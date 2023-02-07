Troy Smith

Charles County has become the wealthiest African American  community in the United States, surpassing the once leading county, Prince George’s. In its midst is a rising star and economic leader worthy of recognition — Troy Smith, founder and CEO of G1 Commercial Mortgage, a faith-based mortgage lender.

Smith makes Maryland proud by being the first African American mortgage lender to have delegated underwriting authority over a $100 million warehouse line, according to a release from the company. His company, G1 Commercial Mortgage, is a direct lender offering mortgage finance options to real estate investors.