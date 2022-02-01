MedStar Health at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton recently announced that Dr. Stephen T. Michaels is the new president of MedStar Southern Maryland and senior vice president of MedStar Health, effective Jan. 28.
Michaels, an orthopedic surgeon who formerly practiced in Prince George’s County, joined MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in 2011 as vice president of medical affairs. From 2012 to 2014, he assumed a joint role, also serving as vice president of medical affairs at MedStar Southern Maryland. In 2015, Michaels was promoted to the position of chief operating and medical officer at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
His leadership experience includes the management of medical affairs; physician recruitment and retention; and the expansion and delivery of innovative healthcare services to the community.
Additionally, across MedStar Health, Michaels served as co-executive lead on the MedStar Health Perioperative Governance Council, engaged in resource utilization management improvements, telemedicine implementation, and International Classification of Diseases-10 initiatives.
Michaels currently serves on the Health Services Cost Review Commission Performance Measurement Workgroup, Maryland Hospital Association Council on Quality and is an active member of the MedStar Health Leadership Team.
MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is a 182-bed acute care hospital serving the Washington, D.C., metro and Southern Maryland areas. The hospital is focused on caring for patients and their loved ones utilizing advanced technology under the guidance of expert clinicians. For more information, visit MedstarSouthernMaryland.org.