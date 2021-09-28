A brand new Dash In and Splash In ECO Car wash are coming to Clinton, and they want to celebrate with the community.
The grand opening will include check presentations to the Capital Area Food Bank, Surrattsville High School and Prince George’s County fire station 825. Dash In will also debut its Lift Together community engagement program with a grant of $30,000 to improve Tanglewood Park.
Where: 8228 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735, at the intersection of Dangerfield Road and Old Alexandria Road.
When: Friday, Oct. 1, 3 p.m. for ribbon cutting ceremony.
The grand opening will celebrate Dash In’s commitment to Clinton with the event featuring a number of activities to connect Dash In with the community:
• A $5,000 grant to the Capital Area Food Bank to help families get the food they need, and presentation of the $30,000 grant to Tanglewood Park representatives.
• A $1,000 grant to Surrattsville High School to celebrate its teachers and their students.
• A $500 donation to Prince George’s County Fire Station 825.
Events will also be held throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include:
o Food tastings, live music and giveaways that will take place all day.
o Free car washes.
o Gift bag giveaways featuring a mystery value gift card — gift bags will be limited to the first 50 individuals who participate with giveaways taking place at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
o Dash In’s signature ribbon cutting event — the Dash In quesadilla cheese pull.
Grand opening activities will continue Oct. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by another grand opening weekend celebration on Oct. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.