Klein Enterprises, a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of diversified real estate holdings, recently announced that Crumbl Cookies has signed a lease at St. Mary’s Marketplace in California. The franchise is set to open in early 2022.
Crumbl Cookies is one of the fastest-growing chains in the nation, with 260 stores added in 36 states since opening in 2017, according to a release. The new 1,654-square-foot store will feature the company’s signature milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies along with a rotating weekly menu of specialty flavored cookies.
“With the addition of Crumbl Cookies, we are expanding our lineup of high-quality national brands at St. Mary’s Marketplace and pushing the center one step closer to fully leased,” Trish Palumbo, director of leasing at Klein Enterprises, said in the release. “We are proud to welcome this fast-growing company to the community, and believe it is poised to become a go-to destination for local residents, further increasing traffic to the center and surrounding businesses.”
“Crumbl’s mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. We are a group of local entrepreneurs that want to do exactly that, bring our friends and family in Southern Maryland together over delicious baked goods,” Jack McDonald, local Crumbl franchisee, said in the release. “We are so excited to bring Crumbl to the area and cannot wait to open in early 2022.”
This news comes after the opening of Mathnasium at the Marketplace in October. The 1,608-square-foot learning center offers customized in-person and virtual math tutoring for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.
These new businesses bring St. Mary’s Marketplace to 97% leased with a 3,155-square-foot second-generation restaurant and a 0.75-acre pad site still available. The Marketplace is located within close proximity to Wildewood, Lexington Park and Solomons Island, and 8 miles from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River.