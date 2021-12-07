The Maryland Tourism Coalition recently recognized the Maryland Craft Beverages App as the best new Large Marketing Product or Event for 2021.
Released by Grow & Fortify in July of this year, the Maryland Craft Beverages App is a free application for Android and iOS devices. The app allows craft alcohol consumers to track their exploration of Maryland’s breweries, cideries, distilleries, meaderies, and wineries.
“We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Maryland Tourism Coalition,” says Kevin Atticks, CEO of Grow & Fortify. “Our app makes it easy for people traveling around Maryland to learn about the state’s beverage alcohol producers, on-demand.”
The Maryland Craft Beverages App is a flagship product guiding residents and visitors to nearly 200 craft alcohol producers located throughout the state. This app highlights locations, allows users to map itineraries and collects trails for the craft beverage industry in one, easy-to-use package. Developed in partnership with the Brewers Association of Maryland, the Maryland Distillers Guild, and the Maryland Wineries Association, each tasting room featured in the app is a current member of their respective trade association.
“This app is a powerful tool for the industry and for our users,” says Jim Bauckman, director of communications at Grow & Fortify. “Using the app, fans of locally produced beverages are visiting more local tasting rooms and spending more money within Maryland communities.”
The Maryland Craft Beverage App was developed by Daruma Tech and made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service grant. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the USDA.
To download the app, users can visit the Google Play and Apple App stores directly or find more information on the Grow & Fortify website at growandfortify.com.