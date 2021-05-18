Credit union employee named to Forbes council

BJ Sievers, chief information officer at Cedar Point Federal Credit Union in Lexington Park, was recently named to the Forbes Technology Council. This invitation-only organization counts among its members some of the most innovative and forward-thinking tech leaders across the country.
“We were thrilled when he was chosen, but we weren’t surprised,” Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Kauffman said in a release. “His work ethic and advocacy efforts make him quite an asset to the credit union.”
Sievers’ most recent high-visibility technology implementation at the credit union involved advocating for, building and installing biometric palm vein scanners for member identification.
“Bringing this kind of innovation to the credit union was a huge undertaking, and BJ’s vision made it happen," Kauffman said.
On the Forbes Technology Council, Sievers, a lifelong Southern Maryland resident, will be collaborating with other experts in the technology field to share expertise, expand their knowledge base and further develop leadership opportunities.
“I’m enjoying the challenge,” Sievers said of his work thus far on the council. He recently collaborated on an article with other council members to help small businesses understand the advantages of a well-functioning mobile app.
Cedar Point Federal Credit Union would like to congratulate Sievers on his appointment to this prestigious council, according to the release. His efforts have helped to guide the long-term strategy of the credit union, bolster its reputation and strengthen its ties to the community in Southern Maryland.