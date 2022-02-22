Cedar Point Federal Credit Union officially opened its sixth branch in Southern Maryland on Jan. 12. The new Waldorf location is the first branch Cedar Point has built in Charles County.
The credit union is thrilled to now have physical locations in every county in Southern Maryland as represented in its community charter. Cedar Point is elated to be out in the community to better serve its members.
Cedar Point was excited to have its board members in attendance as well as representatives from the Charles County library system, Charles County Chamber of Commerce and other guests. After years of planning and hard work, Charles County has a Cedar Point branch of its own.
The new branch, just across the street from Target in Waldorf, is a testament to the growing technology of the day. The state-of-the-art design and security makes it the first of its kind for the credit union.
This new location serves as a new concept for how Cedar Point does business, envisioning new ways to connect and serve the tri-county area. The layout and the equipment in this location are not only sleek and stylish but intuitive and innovative, making it easy for both members conducting business and team members going about their daily tasks.
“Our membership is open to everyone in Charles County,” said CEO Charles Roach at the ribbon cutting ceremony. “If you live here or work here, you can be a member of Cedar Point. We hope to expand going into the future [for] all Charles County residents. So this is the [next step] in what they need and what they want.”
Cedar Point began as a small credit union 77 years ago in St. Mary’s County. Named after the point of land on which the local Navy Base sits, this credit union has stood tall over three quarters of a century, as a pillar of the community. Cedar Point continues to be a beacon for the community, like the Cedar Point lighthouse from which it takes its logo. Though a great milestone, this is only the beginning for the hometown credit union.
Cedar Point is a community credit union, organized to serve those who live, work, worship, attend school in or regularly conduct business in Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland.
For more information on Cedar Point including its locations and hours, visit www.cpfcu.com.