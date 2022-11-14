Curtis inducted as a nursing fellow

 Photo provided by Carolyn Curtis

Curtis is the CEO/founder of the CARAB Corporation and a retiree from the U.S. Agency for International Development. Induction into the academy is a significant milestone in a nurse leader’s career in which their accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within and outside the profession, according to a release from CARAB Company. Fellows are selected based on their contributions and impact to advance the public’s health.