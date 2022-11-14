Curtis inducted as a nursing fellow

The CARAB Company recently announced that Carolyn Curtis was inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.
Curtis is the CEO/founder of the CARAB Corporation and a retiree from the U.S. Agency for International Development. Induction into the academy is a significant milestone in a nurse leader’s career in which their accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within and outside the profession, according to a release from CARAB Company. Fellows are selected based on their contributions and impact to advance the public’s health.
The academy is an honorific society that recognizes nursing's most accomplished leaders in policy, research, practice, administration and academia. Academy fellows, from nearly 40 countries, hold a wide variety of influential roles in health care. Induction into the fellowship represents more than recognition of one's accomplishments within the nursing profession. Fellows contribute their collective expertise to the academy, engaging with health leaders nationally and globally to improve health and achieve health equity by impacting policy through nursing leadership, innovation and science.
The daughter of the late Bernard and Annie Curtis of Charlotte Hall, and a 1972 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Leonardtown, Curtis is the CEO and founder of the CARAB Corporation, which provides consultation and education services in the areas of maternal, neonatal and child health, women’s health and global health.
She also served as a senior health advisor and public health advisor/nurse midwife at the U.S. Agency for International Development, overseeing programs in over 42 countries in Africa, Asia and South America. Her international work resulted in numerous peer reviewed articles and policies for clinical practice for nurses, midwives and obstetrician-gynecologists which were endorsed by the International Federation of Gynecologists and Obstetricians in 42 countries and by the International Confederation of Midwives in 124 countries.
Prior to working at USAID, Curtis practiced as a nurse midwife at DC General Hospital and Group Health Association in Washington, D.C., and Booth Maternity Center in Philadelphia. She also served as the director for the Division of Nurse Midwifery for the DC Health and Hospitals Public Benefit Corporation.
During her tenure she was responsible for bringing midwifery care to women in six public health clinics and as a co-host on the award winning PBS program – “Nine Months.” As the chief nurse midwife for the national award winning Cities In Schools Adolescent Health Care Center, she brought cutting edge maternal health care to D.C.’s inner city pregnant adolescents.
Curtis has served on the faculty of numerous schools of nursing including Howard University, Charles Drew University, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Case Western Reserve and the Frontier School of Nursing. She currently serves on the board of directors for Ethiopia Act which serves poor and vulnerable families in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Curtis received her bachelor's and master's degrees from the Catholic University of America, a certificate in nurse midwifery from Georgetown University and a post-master’s certificate in adult education from the University of Pennsylvania. In May 2022, Curtis received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American College of Nurse Midwives.
Through a competitive, rigorous application process, the American Academy of Nursing Fellow Selection Committee reviewed a record number of applications, representing a 30% increase from the previous year, to select the 2022 fellows. Curtis was one of 250 individuals selected to be inducted. The 2022 Fellows represent 35 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and 17 countries.
The 2022 inductees were recognized for their significant contributions to health and health care at the academy’s annual health policy conference held in Washington, D.C., from Oct. 27-29 at the Marriott Marquis. The academy is now comprised of more than 3,000 leaders who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice and academia that champion health and wellness, locally and globally.
