Dental event hailed a success

On Saturday, June 19, the Mission of Mercy, a nonprofit organization that helps the underserved public get free access to healthcare, and Tidewater Dental of Lexington Park teamed up to have the first mini-MOM event in the nation.
With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a potentially high-risk scenarios for large scale events such as the typical MOM events, all Mission of Mercy clinics nation-wide were canceled through 2020 and so far in 2021, according to a release from Tidewater Dental.
Realizing there is still a great need for access to care for our underserved public, Kit Wright, Martin Barley and Garner “Butch” Morgan got together to start contemplating alternatives to the traditional, large platform MOM events that would take at a high school or college gymnasium. The idea was to create several “mini-MOMs” several times a year rather than one major MOM event once a year in the Southern Maryland market.
With that in mind, Wright reached out to David Cooper and Jeff Tomcsik of Tidewater Dental to see if they would host the event based on their long-standing support of MOM events and other philanthropic support, according to the release. Tidewater was also a good choice because it is the largest dental practice in Southern Maryland and has all the modern technologies needed to host such an event.
Once Tidewater was locked in, Wright worked with the Charles County and St. Mary’s County health departments, Health Partners, Catholic Charities and the Three Oaks Center to vet patients that would be good candidates for the free dentistry day. Through community outreach these charities and departments gave access to care to over 80 individuals in pain and/or dire need of dental care.
The event was a huge success. There was a total of 59 volunteers. Eighteen doctors and 11 hygienists participated. Nine doctors and seven hygienists were from Tidewater. There were nearly 20 dental assistants with the majority volunteering from all the Tidewater Dental practice sites. The health departments also had several volunteers including nurses and administrative volunteers.
“A great thank you must go out to all the volunteers who sacrificed their entire Saturday on Father’s Day weekend to tirelessly help those less fortunate than themselves,” according to the release.
The volunteers included Marvin Payen, Jacob Kott, Bruce Finagin, Douglas Risk, David Cooper, Genevieve Graves-Appiah, Todd Cooper, Omua Angole, Kolade Akinwande, Joan Emberland, Todd Allen, Dylan Schneider, Pat Palumbo, Ridge Gilley, Donald Parker, Bernard Finch, Garner Morgan, Martin Barley, Stephanie Morley, Rachelle Dyson, Natalia Lauver, Ludmyla Jones, Catherine Kimmey, Katie Wise, Samantha Koch, Winsley Hayes, Monica Hayes, Morgan Phares, Elena Bernu, Megan Bell, Devahna Graves, Jeff Tomcsik, Kristina Middleton, Jo Parker, Dania Higgins, Reta Winter, Nick Chan, Lauren Rowe, Rafela Honda, Shan Lastinger, Daniela Folchetti, Jessica Sequenzia, Colleen Duby, Vivian Anthes, Marge DeTemple, Julie Weitzel, Robin Abell, Keydi Ponce-Briseno, Cheryl Nail, Denita Abell, Karen, Angela Cochran, Bree Burandt, Natalie Hines, Ashley Milcetic, Shannon Heaney, Christine Young and Kit Wright.