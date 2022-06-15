Just one teeth whitening can brighten many smiles, according to a release from St. Mary’s Dental.
This simple forward-thinking concept originated with the Crown Council, a prestigious group of leading-edge dentists around the world who are passionately dedicated to promoting oral health, fighting oral cancer and serving their communities through charitable work. As a member of the Crown Council, St. Mary’s Dental in Mechanicsville recently helped launch the Crown Council’s 25th annual Smiles for Life campaign, a successful charity that has profoundly lasting impacts on children’s health locally, nationally and internationally.
Smiles for Life’s three-way charitable partnership brings together dentist, patient and dental manufacturer in a most rewarding way that changes lives. When someone schedules a teeth whitening treatment with Crown Council dentist Dr. Gina McCray and Dr. Kara Demer, between March 1 and August 1, 2022, McCray and Demer donate their time and expertise, while 100% of the whitening materials are generously donated by longstanding strategic partner Ultradent Products Inc. Thus, patients are able to donate 100% of the cost of their teeth whitening directly to Smiles for Life, benefiting seriously ill, disabled and underprivileged children around the world.
Since its inception, the Smiles for Life campaign has collected more than $46 million. Half of the funds raised annually are donated to Crown Council members’ local charities of choice. Over the years, Smiles for Life dentists have supported more than 800 local children’s charities. The remaining money goes to the Smiles for Life Foundation, which supports national and international oral health and other programs benefiting economically disadvantaged children across the world, including the Dominican Republic, Nepal, Bolivia, and Guatemala. Smiles for Life also maintains a strong longtime partnership with the Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation, which supports Child Life Zones in Children’s Hospitals across the United States.
“We believe the Smiles for Life initiative is the largest charity of its kind in dentistry,” said Greg Anderson, director of the Crown Council. “The unique concept of whitening material being donated by Ultradent; Dr. McCray and Dr. Demer contributing all of the time and experience necessary to complete the procedure and the patient being able to make a direct donation to Smiles for Life for the value of the whitening, has proven to be an extremely effective way to both whiten a smile and help a child smile for life.”
Smiles for Life offers an easy and rewarding way for members of the Southern Maryland community to help make a real difference in a child’s life.
Patients who want brighter teeth for themselves and happier smiles for children can contact St. Mary's Dental at www.stmarysdental.com or call 301-884-3248
For more information on the campaign, please visit: https://smilesforlife.org/.