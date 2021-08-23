As part of a reimagined gameday experience, the Washington Football Team has invited eight winners from June’s ‘Flavor of the DMV Showcase’ that will serve as vendors during the 2021 season including Fireman’s Cafe, based in Clinton.
Serving up the best, most inventive takes on regional seafood and soul food delights, the restaurant is known for its famous Shrab Cake, shrimp and crab in the center of a golden fried seasoned batter served with a secret Fireman’s sauce. This season, Fireman’s Cafe will be serving up Shrab Cake, Shrab Fries, Fried Catfish and Whiting for fans.
In June, the Washington Football Team hosted restaurants, food trucks, food stands and more from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia at the first ever ‘Flavors of the DMV Showcase.’
Showcase participants were evaluated based on food or product quality, including taste, appearance, and texture; ease of prep and service; overall presentation; uniqueness of the product, and local connections. The Tasting Panel included Colby-Begovich, Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and Senior Advisor for Washington, and representatives from Levy Restaurants.
One reviewer, identified as Karen S. from Waldorf, wrote on Fireman’s Cafe’s website: “The staff is very friendly and professional. I was there for that shrabcake, and I must say it was the bomb. I ordered the platter (minus the bun) with coleslaw and cabbage. That shrabcake gave me life.”