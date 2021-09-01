The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland surpassed 603 SkillUp Southern Maryland registrants within seven months of the program start, the organization announced earlier last month.
To increase the skills of the region’s workforce and provide residents with tools to train for new job opportunities, TCCSMD launched SkillUp Southern Maryland in January of this year.
“We’re thrilled with the outcome thus far. Through SkillUp Southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County residents and local businesses have access to thousands of courses for career development and onboarding training,” Ruthy Davis, TCCSMD director of regional workforce and business development, said in a release.
All Southern Maryland residents are eligible to take over 5,000 free online classes, explore career pathways, and prepare for various industry-recognized certifications. Thus far, 1,622 courses have been completed.
“This program is a spectacular free resource for those re-entering the workforce and for businesses bringing on new employees,” Davis said.
SkillUp Southern Maryland delivers flexible, self-paced learning that can be accessed from anywhere with a high-speed internet connection. Users will complete a self-assessment of their skills, identify any skill gaps, and automatically receive recommended courses to remediate those gaps. Available topics include Microsoft Office, Effective Customer Service, Project Management, Leadership, Critical Thinking, CompTIA and more.
Local businesses can take advantage of SkillUp Southern Maryland for new-hire training. A custom curriculum can be developed based on the employer or industry. Companies can also access the platform’s employer portal to identify skilled candidates or list their job openings. Interested employers can contact TCCSMD at SkillUp@tccsmd.org.
SkillUp Southern Maryland was made possible by funding from the Rural Maryland Council.
Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland was formed in 1964, as a cooperative planning and development agency to foster the social and economic development of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. The purpose of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland is to serve as a forum for the resolution of region-wide issues and the attainment of regional goals.