Marylanders are going to want to hold on tight to their COVID-19 vaccination card because Ledo Pizza is giving away free pizza to everyone that has completed their first dose of the vaccine in its home state of Maryland throughout May and June.
Now through June 30, or until 10,000 free pizzas have been given away, all Ledo Pizza locations throughout Maryland will give one free eight-inch cheese pizza to participants who have received at least one of their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
All you have to do is visit Ledo4Vaccines.com, fill out the necessary information, and Ledo will send you a coupon for your free pizza via text within 24 hours. The coupon will be valid for online orders only and must be redeemed within seven days of receiving it.
Equally as excited about celebrating everyone that’s getting vaccinated in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Ledo Pizza’s Free Pizza 4 Vaccines promotion on May 13 at Oxon Hill’s Ledo Pizza.
Find out more about Ledo Pizza at ledopizza.com.