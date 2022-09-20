On Sept. 10, the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation's Annual Autumn Wine Tasting and Silent Auction returned in-person to the historic Port Tobacco Courthouse for its 25th annual event to much excitement.

This local favorite saw over 1,200 guests enjoying wine samplings, specialty beverages, an open bar and cuisine stations from some of the area's finest and most popular restaurants, according to a release from the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.