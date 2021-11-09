La Plata travel agent becomes a verified 'Advisor'

Devising the picture-perfect vacation for most travelers can be time consuming and daunting. Victoria “Vycki” Borgnis of Rene K DePuy Dream Vacations recently obtained her Verified Travel Advisor certification from the American Society of Travel Advisors.
In the travel industry, competition is fierce. But when stamped with the ASTA VTA badge, the travel industry and potential clients are granted with the reassurance that Borgnis' professionalism and industry knowledge is at the highest standard, according to a release from the business.
The American Society of Travel Advisors is the leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry, and the traveling public. ASTA's certification programs provide a higher level of verifiable professional knowledge to the advanced seller of travel.
Completion of the Verified Travel Advisor Program proves to the traveler, and the industry, that the advisor has the highest level of proficiency and dedication to their business. Only ASTA members subscribe to a 12-point code of ethics, the core of which is the concept of “Integrity in travel.” Put simply, this is the pledge on which members stake their reputations, according to the release.
Borgnis has passed ASTA’s rigorous standards and intense curriculum and is awarded the badge of being an ASTA Verified Travel Advisor. Stamped with the VTA badge, Borgnis has achieved the highest level of integrity by the industry standards.
"I haven’t been everywhere, but it’s on my list," she said. Borgnis first caught the travel bug at the age of 14 on a school trip to Rome and hasn’t looked back since. Having traveled to over 40 destinations, she uses her extensive knowledge to help find the perfect vacation location for clients
In her spare time, Borgnis and her husband, now retired from the U.S. Air Force, enjoy their three grandsons and traveling to new and unique destinations.