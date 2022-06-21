Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, recently opened a branch in La Plata, expanding its presence throughout the Old Line State. The branch is located at 30A Shining Willow Way.
This marks Lendmark’s 18th location in Maryland. Lendmark anticipates serving more than 500 customers in La Plata in its first year. The company complements its in-person customer service with strong digital and online offerings.
Branch Manager Lisa Negri was promoted to the position from within the company, and will lead the La Plata location.
“Lendmark’s growth shows many consumers need additional financial service options to manage planned and unplanned life events without depleting their savings,” Bobby Aiken, CEO of Lendmark Financial Services, said in a release. “Our team will bring our customer-first approach to La Plata, delivering personalized and convenient household credit solutions that meet the respective financial needs of this community’s residents.”
In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for 11,000+ retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to apply for Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should contact their nearest branch.
Lendmark Climb to Cure is the company’s signature cause-related initiative. Each year, Lendmark employees, their family and friends, and business partners commit to raising money and awareness for pediatric cancer research, and financial support of families with children and teens battling cancer. In 2021, Lendmark extended C2C participation to its customers, who now have the option of donating $1 when closing their loan; Lendmark matches the donation. Over the last six years, C2C has raised more than $3.5 million for CURE Childhood Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research that is utilized nationwide.
Lendmark Financial Services provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by protecting household wealth, offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates more than 450 branches in 21 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmark.info.