Leonardtown is recognizing three local businesses who have recently celebrated major milestones.
New View FiberWorks opened its doors 10 years ago, North End Gallery has reached its 35th year and the Craft Guild of St. Mary’s has been in existence for 45 years.
“The A&E designation assures residents and visitors that Leonardtown’s artistic offerings are among the best that Maryland has to offer,” Leonardtown Town Administraor Laschelle McKay said in a news release. “We invite the community to support your local artists and shop small businesses this holiday season to invest in the businesses that are so crucial to our local economy.”
Originally formed by a small group of artisans inside Cecil’s Country Store off Indian Bridge Road as a Christmas store, the Craft Guild of St. Mary’s made a brief stop in Hollywood before eventually settling in Leonardtown. The shop has faced some challenges — it had to relocate due to flooding that nearly devastated the shop — but through the perseverance of its members and head crafter and director Judy Dillon, the guild opened its shop at 22760 Washington St. The guild’s 14 members offer hand crafted fabric art, jewelry, woodworking, floral artistry, photography, glass work, culinary specialties and more.
“We appreciate what everyone does for us,” Dillon said in a news release, “[and continue to] put one step forward to whatever is in our next future home, for the Craft Guild must go on.”
Once part of the Craft Guild, New View FiberWorks (originally known as Fuzzy Farmers Market) was created by a group of seven women from the Chesapeake Spinners and Weavers Guild in 2008 who had a plan to offer their high-quality fiber and soap products to the Southern Maryland area. The business, which is located at 22696 Washington St., carries items that are handmade or up-cycled by their now 21 members who are all from the Southern Maryland area. The shop, which also offers classes in spinning, weaving, tatting and knitting, has also expanded to include pottery, woodworking, bath and body items, and jewelry. “We are constantly trying new projects,” shop owner Misti Dayton said, “and stretching our horizons.”
North End Gallery (41652 Fenwick St.) was started in September of 1986 by Sally Carter and Pat Lewis, who had a vision of bringing together local artists to showcase art in a true gallery setting. They managed to recruit 20 local artist friends and create a cooperative that gives every member equal say and responsibility in running the gallery.
The gallery began in a small building, but as the gallery grew to 35 artists, it became clear they needed more exhibit space and later moved to their current location.
Gallery member Judith Corville Conrad purchased the building and her family donated it to the St. Mary’s County Arts Council in 2019 to ensure that North End Gallery always had a home in Leonardtown.
The gallery features works in oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, photography, pottery and clay tiles, jewelry, fused glass objects, woodwork, mixed media sculptures and more.
“The North End Gallery has taught me how to become and grow as a professional artist,” said Jeanne Norton Hammett, one of the founding members. “The camaraderie and knowledge I have gained from my fellow artists has been invaluable to me through the years. I am now in a position to be able to pass on some of the things I've learned over the years. The gallery provided me with a launching pad to grow and become a professional artist. It is my hope that the gallery will always remain [open to up and coming] artists.”
For more information on the Craft Guild of St. Mary’s, go to www.CraftGuildShop.net, for more information on New View FiberWorks, go to www.NewViewFiberworks.com, for information on the North End Gallery, go to NorthEndGallery.com, or for more information about Leonardtown’s Arts & Entertainment District, go to VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownAE.