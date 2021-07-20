Local CFO completes business school program

Paul V. Facchina Sr., the founder and owner of FGS LLC, recently announced that Cathryn “Cathy” Szmurlo, FGS chief financial officer and executive vice president, recently graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (also known as Wharton Business School) is the business school of the University of Pennsylvania, a private Ivy League University in Philadelphia. The Wharton School is the world's oldest collegiate school of business and consistently ranks in the top five business schools in the world.
Szmurlo completed Wharton’s General Management Program, a two-year program taught by Wharton’s world-renowned professors. This highly selective and very competitive program for senior-level executives included both onsite and virtual learning focusing on the core business areas of finance, marketing, operations, management, strategy, and leadership. Her class consisted of 73 graduates representing 20 countries on six continents including engineers, scientists, physicians, surgeons, senior military officers, entrepreneurs, bankers and CFOs and CEOs from global companies including ExxonMobil, Amazon, Mercedes Benz and Merck.
In addition to her new Wharton credentials, Szmurlo previously earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, is currently enrolled in the University of Baltimore’s Merrick School of Business Graduate School and is a licensed certified public accountant. She currently resides in Southern Maryland with her husband and together they have six grown children.
What do Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla Motors), Jeff Weiner (CEO of LinkedIn), Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google) and Cathy Szmurlo (CFO of FGS) have in common? Answer: They are all alumni of the Wharton School.