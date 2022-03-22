Lusby photographer unleashes Pooch Playoffs competition, fundraiser

Meatball, a 2½-year-old mixed Staffordshire terrier male, is up for adoption. According to Teresa Tucker, who organized the "Pooch Playoffs" competition and fundraiser this month, Meatball likes to play and be on the beach, but doesn’t care much for other dogs. Those interested in adopting him can call 410-586-1843 to set up an appointment for a meet and greet at Interlude Pet Resort & Spa in St. Leonard.
Teresa Tucker, owner of your Timeless Stories in Lusby, has always loved pets. So when the opportunity to help Friends of the Linda Kelly Animal Shelter itself, she jumped on it.
“This year has been especially hard for charities," Tucker said in release. "So a group of photographers and I got together and decided to host a competition to find Calvert county’s 'Ulti-Mutt Cutie' as a way to help out the charity while remaining safe and socially distanced."
The bracket style competition was unleashed on March 20 with 16 pooches competing for exciting prizes from sponsors along with the "ulti-mutt" prize, according to the release. Each week, two dogs will face off in an online vote. Each week’s winner advances with the goal to be voted the Ulti-mutt Cutie of Calvert County. The winner will move on to a national competition.
Tucker will photograph 16 pooches for a $99 donation each to the Linda Kelly Animal Shelter. The $99 donation includes a 5x7 metal print of the dog and a goodie bag of treats.
“It’s funny. Our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don’t think to have a professional photo taken of them," Tucker said. "The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made, by a professional who knows how to photograph pets, while also supporting Linda Kelly Animal Shelter."
Contact Teresa Tucker for video and photograph opportunities for this event through March 31 by calling 410-231-8806, emailing timelessstoriesphotography@gmail.com or visiting the Timeless Stories Photography Facebook page.