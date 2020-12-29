MAG Aerospace earns senator's citation

MAG Aerospace’s Pax River location was recently awarded the a citation Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) for recognition of its continued support to the homeless population.
MAG Aerospace has generously continued to support the St. Mary’s Ryken High School’s Caritas program by donating over $25,000 in merchandise, furniture, clothing, bedding and more, according to a release from the business. They continue to monitor the needs of this program in St. Mary’s County to make sure the homeless individuals and families that were placed in homes this summer stay on track and off the streets.
“We will continue our efforts as long as there is a need. We follow our company’s motto — Serve, Win, Perform — here at MAG. We are committed to helping our community get through some tough times. We live and work here and want to make sure we do what we can to help those in need”, Director Steve Cassetta said.
MAG Aerospace participated in several other community events that has made a difference this year. MAG donated much needed funds to Three Oaks Center, which focuses its efforts on veterans and their families. Additional funds were also donated to St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen. MAG employees contributed a truck load of gifts for Toys for Tots this year, as well as supported Charlotte Hall Veterans Home’s Christmas wish list.
“Our employees are very generous and understand the impact this pandemic has put on all of us. We care for one another and are grateful for everything we have. St. Mary’s County is a great place to live and work and we want to be a community leader in both”, Deputy Director Danni Wynkoop said.
MAG Aerospace, founded in 2009, is headquarted in Fairfax, Va., and is one of the fastest growing aerospace companies in the world.