Maryland’s only workers comp pharmacy opens in Annapolis

RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis.
Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world, according to a release. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stake-holders in the workers compensation space.
RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. More states are being added to their license roster daily.
Workers’ compensation is well-known for its litigious nature, providing a particular pain-point for injured workers who, in most cases, need prescriptions filled urgently.
“What most people do not know is that almost 40% of all workers compensation cases are denied by the Insurance carrier, resulting in months in which the injured worker is without authorization for medication. I find this unacceptable. We are willing to fill these prescriptions immediately and take 100% of the risk. Our pharmacy is literally a lifesaver,” Shields said in the release.
Filling prescriptions prior to compensability is merely one solution which RescueMeds provides. RescueMeds delivers the medications same-day or next-day, with no out-of-pocket expense for the injured worker, and no hassle for the referring attorney.
Like most business owners, the journey to finally establishing a Maryland-based pharmacy was anything but a straight line for Shields. She spent seven years developing relationships throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware for Injured Workers Pharmacy as an award winning business development manager. Shields then launched Public Safety Rx in partnership with an investment group in Ohio. After a successful two years, she divested from her partners and moved her operation and team to Annapolis in 2020 under a new name and ownership.
“I am energized and humbled with the opportunity that I now have to truly impact the lives of injured workers and our community," Shields said in the release. "I feel I have the obligation to use my voice to expose the questionable trade practices of some insurers and their pharmacy benefit managers. I aim to give the voiceless a seat at the table, and I aim to do that every step of the way."
RescueMeds Pharmacy was founded with a mission to provide Reliable Care at no-cost to the injured worker. They provide a lifeline to patients who have a pending case, a difficult adjuster, an uncooperative insurance company or medication roadblocks. Valuing public safety heroes, patient recovery, integrity, and superior service are the core tenets of the business. They ship during all stages of litigation on cases, even prior to compensability on reviewed cases.
The new site is located at 1994 Moreland Pkwy Suite 3B in Annapolis. For more information, email info@rescuemeds.com or visit www.rescuemeds.com or call 410-507-7964.