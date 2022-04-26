Your Nu Image, a new business in Charles County, will host its official grand opening celebration this Sunday, May 1, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The outdoor event will feature an appearance from Mrs. International, Yolanda Stenett. There will also be music by Dj Candy, area exhibitors, refreshments and prizes. As a public service, the business will be giving away five complimentary hair loss consultations to qualifying guests.
Your Nu Image is changing how women experience hair loss and self-image. Located in White Plains, the boutique is dedicated to women challenged with medical hair loss from alopecia, cancer and more. They offer medical wigs, non-surgical hair replacement and hair regrowth systems. Certified by American Medical Certification Association.
The team is led by owner LaKeysha Moore, a certified hair loss practitioner and professional makeup artist. With unique and high-quality products, they help women embrace this special opportunity to create their new image.
The event is free, but preregistration is required. To make a reservation, visit yournuimage.com. The grand opening will be held at the studio located at 4475 Regency Place in White Plains.
A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Charles County Chamber of Commerce and open house for medical providers will be held on May 25 at 1 p.m.