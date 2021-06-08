The Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce has selected new business leaders with local roots.
Kenneth Plater is the new board chair, and has family from Calvert County. Pamela Minor, the new executive vice-president, has family roots in Calvert and St Mary's counties and currently live in Charles County.
Plater and Minor together will help strengthen and guide the SMMCOC efforts to increase access for small minority businesses in the tri-county area of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary's counties along with southern Prince George's County, according to a release from the organization.
SMMCOC was established to grow, create, and achieve economic success for local businesses and entrepreneurs while creating a better understanding and appreciation of the importance of minority entrepreneurs and businesses. Plater and Minor have demonstrated concern for the local minority businesses' problems as current and former minority entrepreneurs and small business owners. SMMCOC will continue to educate the business community and represent them at the county, state, and federal legislative and political affairs, preventing or addressing controversies, which would be detrimental to the expansion and growth of entrepreneurship and minority businesses.
Kenneth Plater is an entrepreneur and cofounder of Prime Partners Engineering LLC, with locations in Washington, D.C., and Maryland. As a managing member and vice president, his responsibilities include operation management, business strategy and development, and direct oversight of the engineering and design teams.
He was born and raised in Calvert County, where most of his family still resides. He is married and has a twin boy and girl, ages 7. Plater has a passion for helping to create more green living environments using education, experience, and local resources to advocate for solar and agricultural growth, providing opportunities through community outreach, and enhancing the health and wellness of black and brown people.
As the new chairman of SMMCOC, his vision is to strategically align the chamber to be at the forefront of renewable energy, agriculture and advocacy. He strives to bring new ideas and an innovative way of thinking while leveraging his network to implement new technology and advance solutions to develop programs and opportunities. He hopes to encourage the young entrepreneur to believe in their dreams and create generations wealth for themselves and families.
Minor owned and operated a successful government contracting information technology company (Infotek International Inc.) for over 25 years. Infotek focused on information technology, specifically modeling and simulation, database design and data visualization.
Minor has served as a Maryland procurement technical assistant center specialist for more than five years. Currently, Minor supports the Veteran Administration Center for Verification and Evaluation program as a counselor to Veteran-Owned Small Business and Service-Disabled Veteran Small Business owners. She currently owns and operates Pam Minor Consults, a small business management consultancy.
Helping business owners discover (federal, state, and local) government contract opportunities, build pipeline leads, foster relationships, get a competitive advantage and unseat vulnerable competitors to win contracts. She has mentored and coaches owners and their staff to extraordinary results with the surprisingly "simple truth" behind "The ONE Thing" approach in business and personal life.
In the 20 plus years that span her career, Minor has been a small business owner/operator, graduate of the DoD 8(a) program, a certified women-owned business and a participant in the DoD Mentor Protégé Program. She has been a software engineer, trainer, entrepreneur, photographer, videographer and certified golf instructor.
Minor was born in Baltimore, and spent summers with her great grandparents in Calvert, where many of his family still resides. She is married to a Marine veteran. Minor loves helping small businesses and making new professional acquaintances. Reach out if you want to chat about business, technology or golf.
Doris J. Cammack-Spencer is the president and chief executive officer of SMMCOC. For more information, visit www.smmcoc.org.