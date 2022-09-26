SMECO meeting

Members attend the SMECO annual members’ meeting on Aug. 25 at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department social hall.

 SMECO photo

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative held its 84th annual meeting on Aug. 25 at the Mechanicsville firehouse in St. Mary’s County. The SMECO Board of Directors election was conducted online and by mail prior to the meeting.

The following SMECO members were elected to serve on SMECO’s board for three years: W. Michael Phipps of Calvert County, George Heinze and Richard A. Winkler of Charles County, James A. Richards of Prince George’s County and Scott White of St. Mary’s County.