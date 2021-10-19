Music company teams up for new guitars

Island Music Company has received the first shipment of FU-Tone’s highly anticipated new line of FU PRO electric guitars.
These hot-rodded “Super Strats” come right out of the box loaded with FU-Tone’s most popular hardware upgrades including FU-Tone pickups, P.M.S. (pickup mounting system), brass block, silent springs, titanium saddle inserts and of course the EVH D-Tuna.
“I am so excited to have these guitars in our shop. These are a perfect fit for our customers because they are upgraded guitars right out of the box," Keith Grasso, owner of Island Music, said in a release. "This is great for a player who knows the importance of ultra high performance parts in getting their perfect tone. We love the great quality sound and the cool clear back plate that makes showing off your guitar even easier."
For the last 24 years, FU-Tone founder Adam Reiver has worked with the world’s top musicians upgrading their instruments to find their perfect tone. Reiver's roster of loyal artists is mind-blowing, including Eddie Van Halen, Mick Mars and Slash to name only a few, but the quality and effectiveness of his products are what really speak for themselves.
Using high quality materials, FU-Tone manufactures guitar parts that solve common guitar woes and enables players to sound and perform at their top level. FU-Tone inventions such as the D-Tuna have revolutionized what is possible for guitar players.
“After making guitar parts, upgrades, necks and bodies for so long, I thought it would be great to have a guitar with all of ‘the good stuff’ already included,” Reiver said in the release. “I wanted to design a guitar that I wanted to play. A guitar that was versatile, easy playing and that had tonal options to cover everything from country to death metal and was still an affordable price so that everyone could enjoy it.”
Island Music Company currently has a wide range of FU PRO guitars in stock and ready to ship. For more, visit https://islandmusicco.com/.