A brand new 7-Eleven convenience store opened its doors June 22 in White Plains.
The new store is located at 4690 Crain Hwy. at Willetts Crossing Road, and will be celebrating its grand opening by offering all customers five days of freebies.
Day one on June 29, the store will offer a free slice of pizza. Day 2, July 2, will feature free coffee. Day 3, July 5, will offer free Slurpees. Day 4, July 7, will feature free Big Gulps. And Day 5, July 9, customers can get a free fresh baked cookie. Stop by for a chance to secure all free snacks and drinks.
According to a release, "7-Eleven is excited to be a part of the White Plains community and will be donating $711 to the Billingsley Elementary as part of their ongoing community outreach initiative Project A-Game."
The new White Plains 7-Eleven store will offer sandwiches delivered daily, hot breakfast items and, of course, classics like Big Bite hot dogs, pizza, taquitos, Slurpee and Big Gulp. Can’t make it to the store? Check out what is available on the 7NOW Delivery app for customer convenience and safety.
Customers can also earn and redeem points via 7Rewards, the 7-Eleven loyalty platform, on various in-store products upon checkout.
The safety of store associates and customers continues to be the top priority for 7-Eleven Inc., according to the release. Because of this, they have enhanced safety measures and adjusted operations in stores to maintain a safe shopping environment. More information how 7-Eleven is keeping the community safe can be found at www.7-eleven.com/coronavirus-safety.
Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.
Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.