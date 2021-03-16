Three local residents are launching a new boutique studio this month that offers a new generation of fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to adopt a culture of holistic wellness.
Located in Great Mills, Hype House Cycle and Fitness Studio has a full range of classes for all fitness levels, including cycling, boxing, barbell, small group training, HITT, and bootcamp. This women-owned and minority-owned business is led by Samantha Feldman, Alexa Warner and Betsy Channell of St. Mary’s County. Feldman, who is a mother of eight children and a birth doula, says her team goes beyond pedal strokes and weights to unite a community.
“At HYPE, we share this passion alongside some amazing fitness instructors. This group brings with them not only skill and training, but diversity and innovation. We provide an environment that gives our members that nightclub vibe, while creating a real emotional connection. Hype House is more than just the products we sell or the services we provide,” Feldman said.
The studio’s opening comes at a critical moment when Americans are seeking more ways to incorporate health-based activities into their daily lives after a period of extended restrictions. In fact, a survey revealed 57% of health club users reported a decline in exercise and physical activity during the shutdowns, according to the Physical Activity Council.
Hype House’s staff will follow CDC recommended guidelines to ensure a safe workout environment that provides members with peace of mind while they focus on a return to fitness routines.
Hype House will also build on the local area’s legacy of community through its robust suite of offerings designed with members in mind.
“Together we are an extension of our community that identifies with a need for family. At Hype House we are an ever-evolving studio that strives to meet the needs of current members while expanding to reach new audiences. We will always encourage you to embrace the journey while sharing the same passion to reach the destination,” Feldman said.
A grand opening event last weekend at 20256 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills. A full listing of classes is available on the MindBody app. For more details, connect with Hype House on Facebook and Instagram.