Newly named Petco Love invests in of Humane Society of Charles County

Humane Society of Charles County recently announced a $10,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals at the Waldorf facility.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Humane Society of Charles County and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“We are extremely grateful to Petco Love for this incredible opportunity,” Christine Gonzales, executive director at Humane Society of Charles County, said. "This investment will help fund our new TNR [trap, neuter, return] van to help us transport community cats to our spay/neuter clinic. The HSCC TNR Program program has placed 3,500 community cats into managed colonies since 2016 which has reduced the intake of cats and kittens by 14% in the county, ultimately saving the lives of thousands of cats."
The Humane Society of Charles County began 46 years ago and has evolved into a fully operational care facility, including medical support, that is dedicated to the health and well-being of the community’s animals. Its mission is to provide shelter and care for animals through adoption, fostering, community partnerships, education and affordable spay-neuter and vaccine services.
For more information about the Humane Society of Charles County, visit https://humanesocietycc.org/.