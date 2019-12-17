La Plata, MD (20646)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder is possible early. High 49F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.