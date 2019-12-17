University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has earned a silver-level recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state, through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, according to a hospital press release. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration and the donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.
Between October 2018 and April 2019, the La Plata hospital participated in HRSA’s WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors and communities about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donations and by offering them opportunities to register as donors, according to the release. The hospital earned points for completing awareness and registry activities and prompting new donor registrations during the campaign period.
Any hospital, big or small, can join this life-saving initiative that’s added more than 492,000 donor registrations to state registries since 2011. During the 2019 campaign, nearly 1,500 hospitals and workplaces worked with donation organizations to promote organ, eye and tissue donations in their hospitals and communities and earned recognition from HRSA’s Division of Transplantation. Charles Regional was one of more than 1,490 organizations to participate in the 2019 campaign and one of 380 organizations to earn a silver recognition.
Charles Regional was also a finalist for the Leslie Ebert Award, which recognizes hospitals that provide a strong culture of supporting donations through initiatives such as donation committees, consistent data sharing or other performance and/or donation programs. The hospital has met greater than 90% for death reporting compliance and timeliness over an 18-month period and tissue donor conversion rates greater than 20%. In addition, the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit manager, nurse Joe Stine, was recognized as an advocate of donation and was given the Donation Champion Award. Stine has actively worked with the Washington Regional Transplant Community, the local organ procurement organization in the metro D.C. area, to provide services that help improve timeliness of ICU staff, according to the release.
“Joe’s willingness to collaborate and support WRTC during potential organ donor cases have led to an increase in the number of lives saved and enhanced through organ, eye and tissue donations,” Freddy Medina, a WRTC Hospital Services specialist, said in the release.
“We are excited to be recognized again by the WPFL and WRTC but even happier to see the number of donor registrations increase with every year. These donations mean everything to the patients who receive them and their loved ones as it helps them continue to fight towards the goal of living their healthiest lives,” Charles Regional’s vice president and chief nursing officer, Dana Levy, said in the release. “Our team will continue to do everything we can to help raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donations in order for each person in need to receive the ultimate gift, the gift of life.”
This year’s organ donation campaign added more than 48,000 registrations to state registries and the Puerto Rico registry, which also includes registrations from the U.S. Virgin Islands. The campaign has generated more than 492,000 registrations since its inception in 2011 and unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations.
Every 10 minutes, another person is added to the organ transplant list, reaffirming the critical and growing need for people to register to be organ, eye and tissue donors. For more information about the hospital campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospitals. To sign up as a donor, go to www.beadonor.org/.