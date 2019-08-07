The College of Southern Maryland’s Small Business Development Center has yet another star on its team — a Maryland State Star, to be exact.
Business consultant Wynne Briscoe took the title of State Star at the recent national conference of America’s Small Business Development Centers, a recognition that gives her the top title in Maryland for being the state’s outstanding SBDC business consultant of the year, according to a CSM press release.
Since joining the development center network in November 2016, Briscoe has made significant contributions to the Southern Maryland region and throughout the state, the press release stated.
“Her commitment to the growth, vitality and economic prosperity of Maryland’s entrepreneurs and existing business owners goes far beyond her efforts as a SBDC consultant, and contribute greatly to our reputation as an expert service provider,” CSM’s Ellen Flowers-Field, SBDC director and interim vice president of continuing education and workforce development, said in the release.
Briscoe’s contributions include leading the region’s first manufacturers and makers networking event and roundtable, providing entrepreneurial resources and information to new and existing clients and frequently participating on panels and think tanks that engage the Southern Maryland Innovation & Technology initiative. Briscoe serves as chairwoman of the St. Mary’s County Economic Development Commission and the NAACP Economic Development Committee and she is the ambassador for the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.
Briscoe has personally helped 41%, or more than 200, of the existing SBDC clients receiving consulting services in Southern Maryland.
“She consistently provides a comprehensive, high level of service that have resulted in growth and sustainability for the businesses she serves,” Flowers-Field said in the release. “Wynne has notably gone above and beyond in many circumstances to assist business owners in resolving barriers to operations, up to and including facilitating discussions with county planning and zoning offices to mitigate requirements related to licensing and being a vocal advocate for transparency in government regarding business licensing and operating processes. Her efforts are making significant impact on the ability of our region’s businesses to grow, thrive, create jobs and support our tax base.”
Criteria to win the State Star Award include showing a strong commitment to small business success, making significant contributions to the state SBDC program and being an exemplary performer.
For information on the SBDC non-credit CSM courses designed for small business needs, visit www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/non-credit/workforce-training/sbdc/. For information on the Southern Region SBDC and its services, visit www.sbdchelp.com or call 301-934-7583.