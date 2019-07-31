Advances in digital technology continue at a rapid pace, enabling the implementation of advanced digital infrastructure and tools. Local companies involved in the development of high-tech systems are using these advancements in digital technology to provide increased capability to the nation’s military, at a faster pace.
HTii, a local veteran-owned small business, is broadening its employees’ skills to stay at the forefront of this rapid digital transformation.
In early 2019, the Georgia Institute of Technology offered its Model Based Systems Engineering course at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. HTii system engineers and data analysts Nick Brown of California, Trisha Guethlein of St. Leonard, Bryant Joseph of Lexington Park and Robert Brown of California enrolled in the course, completing it this month.
The successful completion of the course enables the students to use modeling tools such as CAMEO System Tools and MagicDraw to harness the power of system models in support of customers’ needs to perform trade studies and develop leaner, more efficient systems, with a shorter delivery cycle, and better control of costs.
For more than 30 years, HTii employees have demonstrated their expertise in requirements development, documentation and management, providing software and tool support for the IBM Rational Jazz tool set. By adding the capabilities associated with MBSE, HTii practitioners will enable directors of large projects to utilize model-based digital systems to keep their teams on the same page, detect design inconsistencies earlier and reuse information in other design efforts.
Brown, one the recent course graduates, said, “Georgia Tech’s SysML [Systems Modeling Language] course allowed us to expand our MBSE capability at HTii by adding Cameo Systems Modeling Tools to our toolbox. This CSM will let us actually model the requirements in these new tools.”
As the benefits of increased MBSE practices are being realized by acquisition teams, there will be an increased need to work across boundaries of the acquisition process, producing documentation and exporting data for use in other tools.
“We can model requirements from a standard such as the Unified Facilities Criteria to perform logistics trade studies and support customer decision making,” Joseph said.
The ability to utilize the most up-to-date MBSE tools enable HTii employees to better participate in the research, creation and deployment of readiness solutions, assisting government and industry acquisition teams where, and as, needed.
Written by Bob Brown of HTii.