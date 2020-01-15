Based on an extensive Management and Occupancy Review, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has recognized Cedar Lane Senior Living Community with a “superior” rating, its highest score.
The Management and Occupancy Review is a mandatory inspection conducted to ensure that multifamily housing programs comply with the guidelines set forth by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a release sent by Cedar Lane. The comprehensive process includes an advance desk review, an on-site review, customer satisfaction surveys and a follow-up summary report, all designed to identify any operational deficiencies and eliminate fraud, waste and mismanagement.
In the categories of general appearance, follow-up and monitoring of project inspections, maintenance and standard operating procedures, leasing and occupancy, tenant/management relations and general management practices, Cedar Lane in Leonardtown received the rating of “superior.”
“Responsible management is of the utmost importance to us and I am exceedingly proud of the work our team does every day,” Beverly Stickles, president and chief operating officer of Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, said in the release. “A superior rating shows our commitment to the people who live here. Our residents can be assured we have their best interests in mind and we’re taking the best path forward to get there.”
Founded in 1977, Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is a collaboration of nonprofit organizations providing affordable housing and supportive services to residents of Southern Maryland. Cedar Lane serves adults age 62 and older with income-based and market rate housing. In addition, 10% of the resident community is made up of individuals under the age of 62 who are living with a disability.
For more information, visit www.cedar-lane.org, call 301-475-8966 or visit in person at 22680 Cedar Lane Court in Leonardtown.