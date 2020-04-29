NAVAIR awards $77.7M contract to Sabre Systems

Sabre Systems Inc. was selected for a $77.7 million contract by the NAVAIR Digital Department to provide technology acceleration and integration, information technology, information management and cyber security support services.
The single award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract has a 5-year period of performance from May 2020 to May 2025 with an additional 6-month option to extend performance through November 2025, according to a release from Sabre Systems. Task orders for this contract will be issued on a cost-plus fixed fee basis.
The NAVAIR Digital Department leads the digital transformation of NAVAIR and works to accelerate and scale digital/analytic technologies and capabilities across the NAVAIR enterprise as a means to increase speed in the delivery and sustainment of warfighting capabilities.
Sabre Systems will assist in this process by providing support in digital transformation planning and execution; enterprise alignment; technology exploration, acceleration, and integration; digital/IT consultation; business intelligence; application portfolio management; system integration; Enterprise Architecture design and management; web management; Navy Marine Corps Intranet/Next Generation Enterprise Network program management; IT Operations; cybersecurity; Information Assurance; cloud services; maintenance functions; network security; Automated Data Processing support services; digital modeling and virtual environment support; talent management; change management; data analytics and integration; business process management and improvement; as well as general IT/digital support.
Sabre is proud to continue to progress our support of NAVAIR through this contract and to utilize our extensive digital transformation expertise for the benefit of our nation’s warfighting capabilities.
According to Sabre President and CEO Glen Ives, “The selection of this award is indicative of the confidence put in us and our world class team of subcontractors. Our elite team includes industry leaders MAGA Design, KPMG, Deloitte, Falconwood Inc. Microsoft, Guidehouse, IBM, Perspecta, Perrygo and NSI. Sabre Systems, Inc. and our diverse team are well prepared and equipped to successfully execute the objectives of this contract and to assist in advancing the mission critical goals of the NAVAIR Digital Department. We are ready and eager to hit the deck running.”
Sabre Systems Inc. provides specialized technology solutions, services and mission expertise in the critical domains of Business Intelligence and Data Analytics; Digital Transformation; Cyber; and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, to meet domestic and national priorities. We deliver integrated solutions using emerging technologies to provide effective, agile and leading-edge results at the most efficient cost for our defense, federal and commercial customers. Privately-held, Sabre is headquartered in Warrington, Pa., and has major offices in Horsham, Pa., Manasquan, N.J.; and Lexington Park and Belcamp in Maryland.
For more information, visit www.sabresystems.com.