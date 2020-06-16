Planet Fitness reopening Southern Maryland locations

Planet Fitness will reopen its Southern Maryland locations on Friday, June 19.
As an industry leader, the health and safety of Planet Fitness’ members and team members is a top priority, according to a release from the business. In preparation for reopening clubs and welcoming members back to the "Judgement Free Zone" in a safe and responsible way, Planet Fitness has taken several steps to strengthen existing cleanliness policies and procedures, in an effort to protect the health and well-being of members, team members and the local community.
Some changes include:
• All team members will have completed extensive training related to our enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures.
• Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day.
• Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walk arounds by our team to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas
• Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use
• Touchless check-in is available via the free Planet Fitness app. Simply download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk
• Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable "Social Fitnessing" and create additional 6 feet of distance between members.
• New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and "Social Fitnessing" guidelines.
• Per the Governor’s executive order, the clubs will operate at 50 percent capacity, and members and guests must wear masks when entering or exiting the facility and when interacting with staff or other guests.
Planet Fitness California is located at 23415 Three Notch Road. It is open and staffed each week from Monday 6 a.m. through Friday at 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more, call 301-247-7309
Planet Fitness Waldorf is located at 3245 Plaza Way. It is open and staffed Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more, call 301-932-4500
For more information, visit www.planetfitness.com.