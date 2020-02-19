“We’re a family, we hold each other to a high standard, we expect the best out of each other and we deliver the best.”
Brian Chambers of ACW Service Inc. spoke about the family-owned and operated plumbing business that is run by him, his father Jim, Mike Adams and Zach Adams. The company specializes in residential plumbing and operates in Charles County, but takes clients in Calvert, Prince George’s and some areas of central Maryland.
Jim founded the Waldorf company in 1993, and in November of 2019 it gained an online presence. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 20, between Google and Facebook, the company garnered 74 five-star reviews from past customers, according to Brian.
Brian shared a few of the positive reviews the company has received through Google and Facebook, including a notable one: “Not only is this company professional but they are extremely helpful and show integrity and compassion for their community members. We will most definitely use them and recommend them to others.”
Zach said that the company requests customers review them online upon the completion of the job so the employees know what to improve on, if anything at all. “It’s not just some random person doing all of these,” Zach said. “We told them to be up front and honest. If they didn’t like it, put that. If they did, put that.”
Brian said that each employee is formally trained and have a combined 100 years of plumbing experience with larger plumbing companies and ACW. He said that each employee of ACW opted for a family-owned structure over a larger corporation.
“I think we all didn’t like doing business that way; we all didn’t like plumbing that way,” Brian Chambers said of the larger businesses. “We were all at bigger companies and we were all at the top of those companies, so we knew we could provide a service at a reasonable price.”
ACW is an abbreviation of Adams, Chambers and Williams, the family names associated with the company. “You’re not just working for somebody else, you’re the one doing the work, it’s your name that you are putting out there,” said Mike.
Both Chambers said that the continuing positive reviews and word of mouth marketing has prompted a need for expansion.
“As we market more we are starting to see that it’s going to take off faster than the four of us can work it, so we definitely are always thinking ahead,” Brian said.
Brian also mentioned that ACW provides options for what is most suitable given the customer’s current financial situation, so they are accommodating and reasonable when it comes providing their services.
“Everything we do is with the safety and comfort of your home and your family in mind,” Brian said. “We are a family and we’re working for your family. That really resonates throughout everything we do.”
The men have found that explaining the problem in detail to the customer and providing them with knowledge on the issue has helped ease their nerves in a stressful situation.
“We understand that nobody wants to see us, nobody wants to have a plumbing problem, we’re never walking into a pleasant situation,” Brian Chambers said. “We’ll do anything we can to resolve the problem and find whatever is financially best and what will protect the comfort and safety of your home.”
Mike said that most people have no clue what is going on if something is wrong with the plumbing in their home. He said that automatically people assume the worst, such as the pipes may burst, so they explain to them exactly what is wrong, what can happen and what can’t happen.
“They see water pouring through the ceiling, but it could just be a little leak,” Mike said. “Once you explain it to them, it eases them a little bit because they understand, and that just makes them feel 100 percent better.”
The others agreed, explaining that they might encounter multiple people a day each, but for some customers someone from ACW could be the only plumber they see in years. Due to this, Brian Chambers said they take extra measures to make sure everything is functioning well so that the chances of another issue arising are reduced.
“Maybe your water pressure is really high, this is why you’ve had three different companies out here to fix leaks, but no one is taking the time to measure your water pressure,” Brian Chambers said. “We try to be as thorough as we can. Our goal is when we walk into a customer’s home, we’ll walk out knowing they will never call anyone else [for plumbing] again.”
Twitter: @RVollandIndy