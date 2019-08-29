John Rives has been named director of APG Media of Chesapeake’s four Southern Maryland newspapers and D.C. Military Publications effective immediately.
“On behalf of APG Media of Chesapeake, I am pleased to announce John as the new director of Southern Maryland and D.C. Military Publications,” said Jim Normandin, regional president of APG Media of Chesapeake, parent company of the Maryland Independent. “John has a rich background working in the publishing field, especially with the Washington, D.C., area’s military installations. His knowledge of and enthusiasm for the industry will be huge in leading these divisions to new heights.”
Rives began his career in 1986 selling advertising for Comprint Military Publications (now D.C. Military Publications) in Clinton and its surrounding area. He rose through the company from sales manager to publisher duties.
Rives has prided himself on serving the Washington area’s military/DoD audience, working extensively with military installation commands and their public affairs officers.
He sees the big picture of communicating command data to readers as well as working with advertisers to reach this esteemed group, Normandin said.
Rives is also a board member of the Joint Base Andrews Fisher House, which serves military families in times of need. His hobbies include music, tennis and travel. He and his wife, Betsy, live in Alexandria, Va., and have two grown children.
“I am honored to work for APG Media of Chesapeake to lead Southern Maryland and D.C.Military teams to their full potential,” Rives said. “It’s a pleasure to have such talented members surrounding the company.”