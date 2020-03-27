Ways to support local businesses in St. Mary’s County

In St. Mary’s County, the hospitality industry employs thousands of individuals - hotel workers, chefs, retailers, tour operators, event planners, wedding vendors, caterers, museum staff, and so many more - who make their living by serving both visitors and local residents alike.
However, due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, canceled gatherings and a loss of revenue, our locally-owned, locally operated small businesses need community support now more than ever, according to a release from Jason Aul, executive director of the county's Visit St. Mary’s MD group.
For those who can afford it, consider making a purchase in the coming days and weeks from a local business - whether it's shopping online, ordering take-out/delivery, and so much more.
So many local businesses can have their products delivered right to a door or made safely available for curb-side pickup. Many local restaurants have the option to purchase gift cards for future use, and tickets for future events, classes and activities can be purchased now to help keep small businesses up-and-running.
Visit St. Mary’s has compiled a list of local businesses residents can support while we continue social distancing. If you do not see the business you are looking for, you can always give them a call directly to ask what options they may have. If you can’t afford to make a purchase right now, consider sharing this page with a friend or family member who may be interested in helping. For more about each visit, search business name online.
Restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops, in Leonardtown: Botanic Deli - Cafe, Breton Bay Golf & Country Club, Brudergarten, Crabknockers Seafood Market, Do Dah Deli, Happy Dragon Chinese, Jessie’s Kitchen, Kevin’s Corner Kafe, Leonardtown Grille, Salsa’s Mexican Cafe, Social Coffeehouse, The Front Porch, The Rex, The Slice House, Olde Town Pub and Ye Olde Town Cafe; in Hollywood, California and Lexington Park: Asahi Japanese Steak & Seafood House, The Beanery Cafe & Bakery, Blue Wind Gourmet, Bollywood Masala & Taphouse 1637, Captain Pat’s Seafood, The Cow and the Fish, Days Off Deli & Grill, El Rinconcito Mexican Restaurant, Hacienda Los Guayabos Mexican Grill, Linda’s Cafe, Mom & Pop’s Pizza, Nicolletti’s Pizza, Pax River Ale House, Sawatdee Thai Carryout, Showtime Deli and St. Inies Coffee; in other parts of the county: Captain Leonard’s Seafood Restaurant, Chaptico Market, Chief’s, Courtney’s Seafood Restaurant, Fiesta Cafe, The Foxy Fish, Gridiron Grill, Old Line Pub, Ruddy Duck Seafood & Alehouse, Seabreeze Restaurant and Sunset Cove Waterfront Restaurant.
Other shops and crafts businesses include Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard, Xella Winery, Southern Trail Distillery, Tobacco Barn Distillery, Free State Ciders, Home Grown Farm Market, California Farmers Market, Shepherd’s Old Field Market, Bourbon & Bows, The Craft Guild Shop, The Good Earth Natural Foods Company, Heritage Chocolates, North End Gallery, Patina + Stone, Third Eye Comics, White Rabbit Children’s Books and Gifts, Wine and Design and Board & Brush.
For more information, go to www.visitstmarysmd.com.