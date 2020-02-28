Wernecke earns real estate designation

Helen Mattingly Wernecke of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties based in Solomons has earned the Certified International Property Specialist designation, placing her among 3,500 elite real estate professionals in over 45 countries. The designation was awarded to the Leonardtown resident by the National Association of Realtors for completing rigorous coursework devoted to learning international real estate practices and demonstrating proficiency in international business.
The CIPS designation is synonymous with advanced expertise, a global perspective, and distinct understanding of a global buyer. As a designee, Wernecke has the knowledge and resources to efficiently work with international buyers, including U.S. residents looking to invest overseas, foreign buyers purchasing in the United States, as well as recent immigrants who might be unfamiliar with real estate transaction practices in the United States.
For more information on the CIPS designation, email CIPS@realtors.org or visit www.nar.realtor/whycips.