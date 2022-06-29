Here we go! Nominations open today for APG Media of Chesapeake’s inaugural Best of the Best Southern Maryland contest. Best of the Best Southern Maryland 2022 is an evolution of the Southern Maryland Reader Approved contest where businesses from Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert and Prince George’s counties once competed to be the best in their county, but will now compete to see who is the best in the region. These local businesses reach the top spot by being nominated (and later voted on) by you.
The nominations portal can be accessed at bestsomd.com, where readers can show support and nominate their favorite businesses in the area. The nomination portal will be open from Friday, June 24 through midnight on Friday, July 22.
As a special incentive, if a reader nominates businesses in over 25 categories, they will be automatically entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card. Nominations are limited to one per category, per day.
Last year’s contest on the Eastern Shore generated 58,000 votes for local businesses competing across 177 categories such as Beauty & Health, Dining and Home Services.
After the nominations period has ended and the votes have been cast, the contest culminates in an Oscars-style gala where the winners are announced and awarded their title.
This year’s awards gala will be held at Jaycees Community Center in Waldorf on Thursday, December 1.