NRC inspector assigned to Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant

Nuclear Regulatory Commission officials in King of Prussia, Pa., have selected Sarah Obadina as the new resident inspector at the Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant in Lusby.
The two-unit site is operated by Exelon Nuclear.
Obadina joined the agency in 2015 in the Division of License Renewal in the Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation at NRC headquarters in Rockville, according to a release from NRC. She transferred to Region I in 2017.
Most recently, she was a resident inspector at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, N.Y. Obadina earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from Penn State University. She is a graduate of the NRC’s Nuclear Safety Professional Development Program.
Obadina joins NRC Senior Resident Inspector Rodney Clagg at Calvert Cliffs. Each U.S. commercial nuclear power plant has at least two NRC resident inspectors who serve as the agency’s eyes and ears at the facility, conducting inspections, monitoring major work projects and interacting with plant workers and the public. Resident inspectors are assigned to a site for up to seven years.