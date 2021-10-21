Local music school Garrett Music Academy is raising money to expand its student offerings through a new online investment platform.
According to a press release from the Owings school, local residents will now have the ability to invest directly in the academy by purchasing small business bonds on the SMBX marketplace.
“Like many businesses, Garrett Music Academy struggled with how to serve the community during the pandemic. We shifted to online music lessons and our students didn’t miss a beat,” said Krista Garrett, founder and director of the Garrett Music Academy. “We also want to give back to the community by allowing them to invest directly in our ongoing success. Issuing bonds on the SMBX marketplace allows us to do that. We’ll use the funds to create new student programs focused on how music can help improve mental health in children, teens, veterans and adults dealing with anxiety and depression.”
Residents can purchase Garrett Music Academy’s Small Business Bonds for as little as $10 and begin earning 7.5% interest through direct monthly payments over five years. For example, a $100 investment would yield $120.23 at the end of the term. A $1,000 investment would yield $1,202.28 over the same period. Go to www.thesmbx.com before Oct. 28 when the raise closes.
The SMBX is a financial marketplace that connects qualified small business owners with everyday investors.
“We want to help local entrepreneurs advance their goals and aspirations in a community-minded, community-led fashion,” said Ben Lozano, CEO and cofounder of SMBX. “The Garrett Music Academy exemplifies that approach.”
Garrett Music Academy’s has 1,500 enrolled students, one major summer program and two year-round programs.
The academy is also developing programs to help people start their own music businesses or to scale their current business models. Some of the students of Garrett Music Academy have gone on to professional music careers and one has even become a music therapist.
For more information on the academy, call 443-624-1823.